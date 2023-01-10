We need one minister one deputy since President has one Vice – Kwabena Agyapong on 'elephantine' government size

One of the key names in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has once again reacted to the huge size of President Akufo-Addo’s government.

The presidential hopeful has kicked against the appointment of two or more deputy ministers under each ministry.

To him, an efficient government is one that is small and not what is being witnessed under President Akufo-Addo's regime.

In an interview, the former NPP chief scribe says he only likes the idea of one person backing a minister, just as the President, per the 1992 constitution, is assisted by a singular person, his vice.

"I have never believed in having multiple deputy ministers. I think the President has one Vice President so every minister should have one deputy.

“Small, lean, mean Government means that you are going to be efficient, more effective and the President will have a handle on his Government. It is important that we do these things, especially in financial distress," Mr. Agyapong said.

His assertion follows numerous calls by prominent persons and the opposition NDC on President Akufo-Addo to downsize his government to reduce the pressure on the public purse in the midst of the current economic crisis.