Meek Mill’s apology to Ghanaians appears sincere; it should be accepted – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shared his thoughts on the apology issued by American rapper Meek Mill after Ghanaians lashed out at his music video shot at the Jubilee House.

In the heat of the matter, Meek Mill on Monday pulled down the post containing his music video shot at the Jubilee House on social media.

He has also apologised to Ghanaians and assured he never meant to disrespect the country or anyone.

“To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that by displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here.

“My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also,” Meek Mill stressed.

Reacting to the apology, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he believes Meek Mill is being sincere and should be forgiven.

“It does appear Meek Mill’s multiple apologies to Ghanaians are quite sincere & should be accepted by all,” the North Tongu MP said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added, “My only serious reservation, however, is his claim that he engaged in all that deplorable desecration & major security breach on the blind side of officials.

“Is the President safe? Is Ghana safe?

“This has, without a scintilla of doubt, further justified earlier demands for urgent investigations & severe sanctions.”