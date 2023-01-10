You paid a bribe, say the truth – Clement Apaak doubts Meek Mill shot his Jubilee House video without anyone's consent

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has slammed American rapper Meek Mill for claiming he shot the music video at the Jubilee House at the blank side of the security.

Meek Mill, in a portion of his apology note in the late hours of Monday, January 9, claimed he got no permission from the Jubilee House, contrary to what was widely speculated.

According to him, the camera and other apparatus used were very small and left no hint of a video shoot, making the Jubilee House intelligence unit unaware of what happened.

"I don’t think they knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot it's a small camera and one kid … in America, we didn’t know this existed and was excited to show because they don’t show Ghana on our media much! So I’ll take responsibility for my mistake! Not intentional," he wrote in defence of the Presidency amid widespread trolls.

But the Builsa South legislator says the explanation given by the American rapper is a lie. He indicated that the security of the Jubilee House is not weak that they couldn’t see a movement that depicts a video shoot.

The former presidential staffer alleged that the pop star must have given the security personnel some amount as a bribe, hence the reason he was allowed to carry on with his act.

"Mr. Meek Mill, stop telling lies," yelled the MP, stressing, "I worked as a Presidential Staffer at Ghana's Presidency; it's NOT possible to do what you did on the blind side of the Presidency: it's the highest security zone in Ghana. How much did you pay Mr. Meet Mill?"