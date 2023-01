10.01.2023 LISTEN

Traffic has come to a standstill on the Legon-37 stretch in Accra today.

Drivers and passengers have been stuck at the same place in traffic for hours, today, Tuesday, 10 January 2023.

Although the cause of the unusual traffic is not yet known, it may be as a result of today, being the first working day for most organisations after the festive season.

JHSs and SHSs across the capital have also reopened school today.

Source: classfmonline.com