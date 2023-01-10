Agric Minister likely to resign today

Citi News has gathered that barring any last-minute changes, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto will tender his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo later today, Tuesday, January 10.

The reasons for his resignation are not immediately known, but sources have revealed that the Minister wants to focus on his Presidential bid ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Minister is expected to meet President Akufo-Addo later today to hand over his resignation letter.

His decision comes days after Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen resigned from his position to focus on his presidential ambitions.

Owusu Afriyie Akoto served as a Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for two terms.

In Parliament, he held the position of Deputy Ranking Member and subsequently the substantive Ranking Member for the Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs until 2017 when he was appointed the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

In November 2022, in the midst of economic challenges and rising food prices, Afriyie Akoto implemented the controversial Planting for Food and Jobs policy at the premises of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to sell cheaper foods to Ghanaians.

By Citi Newsroom