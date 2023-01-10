Meek Mill music's video was not sanctioned by the Presidency – Richard Ahiagba defends Akufo-Addo

Richard Ahiagba, National Communications Director of the NPP

The National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba has defended the presidency following a controversial music video shot by American rapper Meek Mill at the Jubilee House.

Mr. Ahiagba said the musician’s video shoot was illegally done.

In a tweet on Tuesday, January 10, the ruling party’s spokesperson applauded the pop star for realizing his mistake, apologised and also pulled down the video.

“Meek Mill music's video was not sanctioned by the Presidency. Its permission was not sought whatsoever for the use of the video. The musician has realized his indiscretion, apologized & taken down the video,” he tweeted.

The American pop star who visited Ghana for the Afro Nation musical concert visited the President at the Jubilee House.

Days later, a video posted by the rapper on his social media handles shocked many how he managed to get access to shoot an R-rated music video at some security zones of the Jubilee House.

This generated a huge backlash against the presidency in which the American rapper was compelled to apologise.

The communication department of the Jubilee House are yet to respond to the saga that has stirred controversy since Sunday, January 8.