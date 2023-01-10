You could never meet Mahama wearing T-shirt and summer shorts — Former Chief of Staff on Meek Mill’s saga

Former Chief of Staff under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama-led NDC administration, Prosper Douglas Bani has waded into the ongoing brouhaha surrounding a music video shoot at the Jubilee House by American rapper Meek Mill.

He condemned the oncular act, calling it a threat to the security of the seat of government.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News on Monday, January 9, he also condemned the appearance of Meek Mill at the meeting with President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

Wearing summer shorts and T-shirts was something he said could never have been tolerated by former President John Dramani Mahama.

"They should keep the seat of government as a security space, and that is how we managed the place under President John Dramani Mahama," he stated.

"It was one that was dignified, one that had respect, and you couldn't come to the Flagstaff House when I was Chief of Staff to see the President in summer shorts, in T-shirts, and not properly dressed to meet the highest office holder of the land," he noted.

According to Mr. Bani, "there are certain activities you cannot undertake within the space of the presidency, and to record a musical video in sensitive places around the presidency is rather unfortunate."

The American pop star who visited Ghana for the Afro Nation musical concert visited the President at the Jubilee House.

Days later, a video posted by the rapper on his social media handles shocked many how he had access to shoot an R-rated music video at some security zones of the Jubilee House.

This generated a huge backlash against the presidency and the American rapper compelling him to apologise.