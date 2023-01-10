La Constance Tennis kids accepted into Legon University

By Virtue of their dexterity in tennis playing, two teens from the La Constance Tennis Center in Akropong have been accepted into University of Ghana, Legon.

They are Michael Akotua who would study Diploma in Public Administration and Ms Angela Opoku Amoah who would study Bachelor of Science in Administration. This comes as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the University and the La Constance Tennis Center.

Commenting on the program, Dr. Kwame Aniapam Boafo, a Gynecologist in New York and the Founder of the Center said he was so excited that the Tennis Program at Akropong has given such a fantastic opportunity for the two teens. He said that this should be a start of a great program and admonished the kids to stay focused. He was thankful to the University for seeing the potential to build on the talent of the two and give them opportunities for the future.

Dr. Boafo, congratulated the duo and said he was grateful once again to Coach Glenn Adu Agyei, Assistant Coach Elizabeth Opoku Mankosah and Administrator Issac Offei for their continued dedication to making the Center sustainable. He also thanked all stakeholders who have helped support the La Constance Tennis Center and asked parents to show dedication in getting their kids involved.