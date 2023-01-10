Bechem Diaspora Association builds toilet facility

The natives of Bechem who have travelled to foreign countries like Germany, Australia, United State of America (U.S.A), United Kingdom (U.K) among others have put together financial resources to construct an ultra-modern toilet facility at Bechem in the Ahafo Region.

During the handing over of the project, Mr. Appiah Kubi who represents the Diaspora Association indicated that, the development in Bechem cannot be done alone by the government. It was for that reason the Bechem Diaspora Association has built ultra-modern toilet facility in Bechem to make residents have better place of convenience.

According to him, the provision of the facility would go a long way to improve the sanitary conditions in Bechem and advise the residents to take care of the facility.

Mr. Justice Boahen said the twenty (20) seated water closet toilet facility could be used by males and females and reiterated that, the facility could be described as the first of its kind in Bechem.

Nana Nya Asemhwe Ababio, Bechem Nkwantasohene who represents the Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Council Nana Fosu Gyeabour II thanked the Association for their kind gesture and those who also played the leading role to make the project a reality. He assured the Association that, the Bechem Community would put the facility to good use.