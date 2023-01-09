Ahafo REGSEG imposes curfew on Bomaa after one killed over chieftaincy clashes

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye has imposed a curfew on Bomaa in the Tano North Municipal.

This was done in collaboration with the members of the Regional Security Council and in consultation with the Interior Minister and the National Security Minister.

The decision of the Ahafo REGSEC follows violent clashes that claimed one life and caused injuries to five others on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

“The curfew shall be in force from 5 pm to 7 am daily, pending periodic assessments and reviews.” a statement from the Minister said.

One person was reportedly shot dead at Bomaa following a chieftaincy dispute in the community.

The shooting occurred as a result of contention between two families in the town over who succeeds the late chief of the town.

Several others also got injured in the incident and were sent to some nearby health facilities for treatment.

By Citi Newsroom