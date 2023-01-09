There's lack of leadership at the presidency; this Meek Mill controversy is embarrassing Ghana – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Sammy Gyamfi has reacted to American rapper Meek Mill’s music video shoot at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

The popular rapper on Sunday posted on Instagram a short music video he shot at the Jubilee House when he visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during Christmas.

The video which appeared to promote Ghana was about music that contained explicit content.

Ghanaians have expressed outrage, forcing the rapper to delete the video from his page.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, Sammy Gyamfi noted that the controversy surrounding the music video is an embarrassment to the country.

“Is the jubilee house now an entertainment hall or music studio?

“The issues surrounding the meek mill video is just a leadership thing. There is lack of leadership at the presidency,” the NDC National Communications Officer said.

Mr. Gyamfi further lamented, “Everybody is outraged in the country over Meek Mill. We're turning the presidency into a playground.”

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is demanding that government appointees responsible for the video shoot at the presidency must be fired immediately.