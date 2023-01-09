President Akufo-Addo has done Ghanaians a lot of harm - Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu is leading a group of 200 individual investors seeking an audience with the government over the inclusion of individual bondholders in the debt exchange programme.

According to the group, there should be no haircuts on their investments in the midst of the economic crisis.

In his assessment of President Akufo-Addo’s government, Lawyer Martin Kpebu is of the view that the President has done Ghanaians a lot of harm in the six years he has been in power.

“President Akufo-Addo has done us [Ghanaians] a lot of harm, when he was borrowing we kept telling him to stop,” the Private Legal Practitioner said in an interview with Joy FM.

Speaking on the call for a new constitution, Lawyer Martin Kpebu argued that he does not believe President Akufo-Addo is interested because he would not want his power to be reduced.

“This President is not willing to do anything that will reduce his power,” he said while adding, “The saying 'a good name is better than riches' is gone, our values have been thrown away.”

On his part, the Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, Prof. Kofi Abotsi shared the view that having an entirely new constitution is not possible.

He believes that the motivation for constitutional change appears to have dwindled.