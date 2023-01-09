Meek Mill pulls down Jubilee House video

American rapper Meek Mill has deleted the controversial music video he shot at Ghana’s seat of government, the Jubilee House.

This follows the backlash he and the Ghanaian government have received in response to the video.

For instance, North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said government officials who were responsible for this act should be sacked.

Mr Ablakwa described the situation as a despicable desecration of the seat of government.

Commenting on Facebook, Mr Ablakwa said “All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately.

“How do those explicit lyrics from the president's lectern project Ghana positively?

“Is Ghana's seat of government no longer a high security installation?”

Civil Society activist, Dr Steve Manteaw also indicated on Facebook that “This is how low and cheap it gets. Another first for Ghana. I shiver to think about the security implications.”

The rapper has accordingly, removed the video from his social media pages.

The video clip popped up on social media on Sunday, January 8.

Meek Mill visited Ghana and performed at the AfroNation concert on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

