Prophetess of God hands over portable drinking water to residents of Frafra Number One

A prophetess of God based in Accra, Prophetess Ruth Natie has handed over a mechanized borehole to the people of Frafra Number one (1) in the Canteen Electoral Area, a suburb of the West Gonja Municipal in the Savannah Region.

The water system, which she fully funded through her foundation, Ruth Natie Foundation was conceived through divine revelation to support the age-long plight of the people in accessing portable drinking water.

Under a project titled,"Christ the Living Water Project," madam Ruth Natie through her noble foundation has assisted several deprived communities with portable drinking water at moments when all hopes seem lost in such communities.

Through divine direction, prophetess Ruth Natie always relies on the power of God to locate sites for the drilling of boreholes without any technical survey and most often, she has never visited such communities before.

The prophetess of God believes water comes from God and admonished residents during the commissioning to be good stewards of the facility.

She used the occasion to perform several miracles and offer special prayers for people with various spiritual challenges.

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham commended Prophetess Ruth Natie for the kind gesture.

With a heart full of joy, the Assemblyman said not only was the gesture timely, but a simple proof that God truly exist and works through people to bless his people.

He said the people of Canteen Electoral Area will forever be grateful to prophetess Ruth Natie and her foundation for the intervention which the young leader described as a blessing.

But like Oliver Twist, the Assemblyman used the opportunity to appeal to the prophetess to come to the aid of the people of Frafra Number four (4) in the Canteen Electoral Area whom all efforts have proven futile in getting them portable drinking water.

There was total joy in the community as residents continued to pray for long life and prosperity for the prophetess of God in the service of humanity.