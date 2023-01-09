Assemblyman for Canteen organizes 4th edition of football gala

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham has organized the 2022 fourth (4th) edition of his annual football gala and related activities with a passionate call on community members to remain united in purpose towards the development of the community.

The Fourth (4th) Edition of the Annual Gala Games and related activities such as draft competition, ludo, street carnival and quizzes organized by the Assemblyman witnessed a very dramatic final of the football gala between defending champions Baafira Young Starlets and Ayarihene Heroes.

In a very eye-catching penalties shootout, Ayarihene Heroes toppled defending champions Baafira Young Starlets on a 4-2 goal average to lift the ultimate trophy.

Awal Mushie (Drogba) on the other hand beat defending champion Abudu Iddrisu (Okocha) to claim the 2023 draft bragging rights with Karim Rashid emerging third after defeating Abanachiga Awuyiga Akwesi in a fascinating draft competition.

Addressing a gathering of jubilant youth and community members at the grand finale of the annual activities held at the Canteen Central Park to mark the end of the year, the honorable Assemblyman reiterated his firm commitment to promoting sports in the area as an important avenue to unearthing young talents, promoting discipline and community development.

He said as pioneers of the electoral area gala matches and related activities, Canteen Electoral Area will always continue to set the pace and illuminate the path for others to follow.

The Assemblyman commended the chairman and members of the Sports and Youth Development Committee for the zeal and commitment exhibited over the years in supporting his office to chalk the many successes in the area of sports development.

The young leader with a heart full of joy specially mentioned and acknowledged all the sponsors for the years of invaluable and unflinching support for the Canteen community and his administration in sustaining the annual activities and prayed for more collaboration for future endeavors.

He used the opportunity to highlight some ongoing and completed projects initiated under his regime in the areas of water, education, health, agriculture, women and youth empowerment - hinting at efforts to complete the ongoing volleyball court he initiated before the end of January 2023.

The honorable man pledged his continuous commitment towards the development of the Canteen Electoral Area, adding that, his overall vision is to ensure the formation and registration of a division team in Canteen, known as Canteen FC.

According to him, 2023 is a year of even greater consolidated development for the electoral area.

The Deputy National Communications Officer for the NDC, Malik Basintale, who was a special guest of honor at the ceremony conveyed the gratitude of former President John Dramani Mahama to the Assemblyman and the good people of Canteen Electoral Area.

He lauded the initiative by the Assemblyman as a worthy community course, which must be supported by all and sundry.

According to him, former President Mahama is better placed and committed to developing sports in Ghana as evident in the numerous investments he made in the area during his regime as President.

He called on the youth to keep rallying support for his excellency John Dramani Mahama to come and rescue Ghana and give hope back to the youth.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Savannah Regional chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Kalimonia said sports provide an important platform to unite people towards a common goal.

He reiterated the commitment of the honorable Member of Parliament for the Damongo constituency and the NPP government to investing in the development of sports in the Municipality, evident in the construction of a number of Astro Turfs of which Canteen will soon get one.

The chairman of the Youth and Sports Development Committee, Dabo Ewuntomah Shaibu said the brilliant initiative by the Assemblyman came at the right time and is worth supporting, reason he gladly accepted over the years to chair the non -partisan committee put together by the Assemblyman to help his administration develop sports in the electoral area and beyond.

With a total of 10 goals in the tournament, the top goal scorer, Mumuni Jalil shared joy and excitement for winning the golden boot and prayed for more support towards the gala matches initiative by the Assemblyman to enable them sell their talents to the world.

The Annual Gala Matches and related activities initiated by the Assemblyman four years ago is aimed at uniting the youth and community members, unearthing young talents, promoting a sense of belonging and providing a common platform to discuss and champion the development course of the community.

The 2022 fourth (4th) edition of the tournament under the theme,"promoting discipline and community development through sports/related activities,"... had a total of nine (9) teams drawn across the four zones in the electoral area taking part and competing for the ultimate trophy.

The teams were: Baafira Young Starlets,Brand Empires, Central Canteen FC, Digo FC, Ayarihene Heroes, St. Anne’s FC,Pillar Stars of Settlement,Zongo Young stars and Kpiri Meteos.

Ayarihene Heroes , who lifted the ultimate 2022 trophy (Gold place) went home with a cash amount of Ghc530.00 plus a cartoon of assorted drinks.

2nd runner-up (Silver place winners), Baafira Stars received a cash amount of Ghc320.00 and a cartoon of assorted drinks , whilst St. Anne's FC placed third (3rd)(Bronze place winners) and grabbed a cash amount of Ghc210.00 plus a cartoon of assorted drinks.

The rest of the six(6) participating teams were given cartons of assorted drinks as refreshment.

Logistical support is to be extended to the teams as well for further training.

2022 draft bragging rights was also conferred on the winner of the Draft Competition, Mushie Awal (Drogba). He was rewarded with a cash amount of Ghc100.00.

2021 champion, Abudu Iddrisu (Okocha) came second in the draft competition and received a cash amount of Ghc60.00, whilst Karim Rashid placed third and took home a cash amount of Ghc40.00.

Next year promises to be bigger and better as the Assemblyman used the occasion to wish all electorates a blissful Christmas and a very protective 2023!