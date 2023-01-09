You arrested, beat Caleb Kudah for filming abandoned vehicles but hypocritically allowed Meek Mill — Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist and Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate news portal has waded into the ongoing brouhaha surrounding a music video shot at the Jubilee House by American rapper Meek Mill.

In what has been trending in Ghana's social media space, the entire country watched in amazement as the presidential seat was virtually turned as an "entertainment theatre."

American hip-hop singer Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, was allegedly allowed to shoot an "R"-rated music video at the Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana’s government.

This got a section of Ghanaians on social media lambasting President Akufo-Addo for reducing the security establishment so low for the American rapper, a chance no Ghanaian musician can ever get.

What seemed more annoying to the outraged citizens was the portion of the said video that was shared on social media, which captured the rapper and other colleagues having access to highly secured places as well as mounting the presidential podium.

This according to Manasseh is discriminatory, hypocritical and unwarranted worship of foreigners as Ghanaians have been outrightly prevented from taking pictures and videos around the Jubilee House and other security zones.

The award-winning journalist cited Accra-based Citi TV/FM’s Caleb Kudah’s arrest which was due to his “unauthorized” filming of abandoned vehicles at the Presidential residence.

“If a Ghanaian journalist is caught filming the Jubilee House, he’ll be manhandled and it will be justified by National Security protocol. Caleb Judah was beaten for filming abandoned cars in the National Security yard,” Manasseh said in a tweet on Monday, January 9.