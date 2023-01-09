Ghanaians call for dismissal of presidential staffers over Meek Mill Jubilee House video

The entire country watched in amazement as the presidential seat was used as an “entertainment theatre.”

American hip-hop singer Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, was allegedly allowed to shoot an "R"-rated music video at the Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana’s government.

This got some sections of Ghanaians on social media seriously lambasting President Akufo-Addo for reducing the security establishment so low for the American rapper, a chance no Ghanaian creative can ever get.

What seemed more annoying to the outraged citizens was the portion of the said video that was shared on social media, which captured the rapper and other colleagues having access to highly secured places as well as mounting the presidential podium.

In view of this, several Ghanaians, including musicians and politicians, notably Archipalago Mufasa and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, want those in charge of the intelligence unit at the House dismissed with immediate effect.

"The one who gave Meek Mill the authority to shoot that video with explicit content inside the Jubilee House should be fired as soon as possible!" the musician noted.

On his part, the vocal legislator said via his Twitter handle, "All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately."

"How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high-security installation?" Mr. Ablakwa wondered.