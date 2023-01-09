Asking Ofori-Atta to act as caretaker Trade Minister for even a day is indiscreet – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo

09.01.2023 LISTEN

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s decision to make Ken Ofori-Atta caretaker Minister of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The President of the Republic, on Friday, January 6, added another job to the work of the embattled Minister of Finance whose job is hanging in a balance.

In an official press release from the Communications Directorate of Jubilee House, it said the President has named the Finance Minister as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry after accepting a resignation letter from Alan Kyerematen.

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made,” part of the press release signed by Eugene Arhin who is Director of Communications at the Jubilee House said

In a post on social media to react to the new job for Ken Ofori-Atta, Prof. Gyampo says it is a clear case of poor judgment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Mr. President, respectfully, asking KOA, the man the public, your party supporters, MPs, and CSOs are asking that you reshuffle or sack, to also act as Caretaker Minister for Trade and Industry even for one day, is a little indiscretion on your part,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared on Facebook.