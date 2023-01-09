Two women crashed to death by cargo truck at Kumasi Central Market

09.01.2023 LISTEN

Two persons are feared dead in a gory accident at Central Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The accident according to report occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a KIA Rhino truck with registration number GR 8342-Z, veered off the road and fell down on the traders.

"The car had loaded bags of rice and was moving out of the market, we later discovered that the cargo car which was obviously out of control was moving back," an eyewitness, Sister Sawdatu told this reporter.

She added, "The vehicle toppled over and ended up trapping two traders."

She noted that the two females trades who were in life-threatening conditions were rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment.

According to her, some other traders escaped death when they first spotted the vehicle losing control and screened to draw the attention of their colleagues but was however too late for some.