Pray not for NDC to come to power but pray for Ghana to have the gov’t it needs – Asiedu Nketia to Ghanaians

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stressed that when governments make bad choices, there must be consequences.

According to him, in the midst of the country’s economic crisis, Ghanaians must not pray for the NDC to come to power but pray for Ghana to get a government that it needs to move forward.

“Pray again not for the NDC to come to power but pray for this country so that we get the government that we need,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said while speaking at a Thanksgiving Service at the Perez Chapel International.

The NDC National Chairman added, “God has given us choices so we have control over what we choose. But our choices come along with consequences. God has not given us the power to determine the consequences of our bad choices. So there are times where you make a bad choice, you must suffer a bad consequences. And that is where people say you get the government you deserve.

“We’re praying that the Lord will give Ghana the government that we need and not the government that we deserve because of our wrong choices.”

Having been elected as National Chairman of the NDC just last month, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is keen on playing a key role to bring the party back to power after the 2024 general elections.

Later this year, the largest opposition party is expected to go to the polls to elect a flagbearer for the crucial 2024 elections.