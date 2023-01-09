Ablakwa want heads to roll for allowing rapper Meek Mill to shoot video at presidency with explicit lyrics

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the viral video of American rapper Meek Mill allegedly shot at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

During his visit to Ghana in December, the popular US musician paid a visit to the Presidency where he held talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He is reported to have shot a music video with 'curse words' during the visit which has now gone viral in the last 24 hours.

Reacting to the viral video, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has fumed at government officials who allowed Meek Mill to shoot the video which contain explicit words at the Presidency.

In a short statement on his social media, he called for the immediate dismissal of all persons responsible for allowing the shooting of the video.

“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on Twitter.

The North Tongu MP added, “How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively?

“Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high-security installation?”