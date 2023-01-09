Don’t criticize for criticism's sake; offer sound alternatives – Agyinasare urges NDC

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, leader and founder of the Perez Chapel International has admonished the country's leading opposition party, the NDC to discard propaganda and seek the country’s development.

He urged the party’s leadership and its members to criticise the government with alternative solutions and not just for attention.

The famed Man of God hosted the newly elected leadership of the opposition NDC on Sunday, January 8, for a Thanksgiving service after the party’s successful congress.

"Currently, our economy is facing many challenges, for reasons best known to all. Ghanaians would like to see a paradigm shift which can impact the economy and lives.

"Whether we like it or not, it's one political party or another that would lead to achieving this. It is, therefore, very imperative for parties seeking to be in government to also espouse sound policy alternatives on national issues that will give hope to the people,” he stated.

The Archbishop stressed, “It must not be criticism for criticism's sake but constructive criticism that leads to our collective benefit as a nation.”

In furtherance, Mr. Agyinasare advised politicians to maintain peace in the country as the electioneering campaign draws near.

Watch the Archbishop’s speech below;

