Let’s continue to elect leaders through the ballot, not the bullet – Agyinasare

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, leader and founder of the Perez Chapel International located in Dome, Accra has advised politicians to choose peace over war.

The famed Man of God hosted the newly elected leadership of the opposition NDC on Sunday, January 8, for a Thanksgiving service after the party’s successful congress.

The revered preacher then took the opportunity to appeal to them to remain peaceful with their political rivals in their quest for power.

“Without peace and tranquillity; countries struggle to develop, and citizens become despondent. Political parties play major roles in maintaining the peace or otherwise of countries including Ghana.

“As we move into major campaign activities towards the 2024 elections, all parties must endeavour to maintain the peace of the country,” he noted.

The Archbishop then charged the political parties in Ghana to thread cautiously as the country head towards another election year so that the struggling economy of the country doesn’t get hindered by civil wars.

“No matter the circumstances we find ourselves, we can elect our leaders through the ballot and not the bullet. I use this opportunity to reiterate my call to our security forces when I spoke at their annual thanksgiving service to remain faithful to their Oath of protecting our Nation from all aggressors and not becoming the aggressors,” he appealed.

He further noted, “The NDC as the Party that ushered the 4th Republican dispensation has a duty to ensure your conduct protects this democracy which turned 30 years yesterday (Saturday, January 7).”

Watch his speech below;

