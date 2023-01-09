Meek Mill Jubilee House video causes stir on social media

09.01.2023 LISTEN

In the late hours of Sunday, January 8 until the early hours of Monday, January 9, three names: Jubilee House, Addo D and Meek Mill have been topping the trends on social media.

This comes after American rapper Meek Mill was allowed to shoot a music video at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

The video has caused stir on social media with some section of Ghanaians lambasting the President for allowing American hip-hop singer Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill to shoot a music video at the security zone which cannot happen in any country.

The American rapper visit President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo at the residency and was reportedly allowed to shoot a music video with some friends of his.

Many Ghanaians, who have reacted to the incident, are of the view that musicians from Ghana have been barred from shooting music videos at the Presidency including ordinary citizens who want to take personal photographs in and around the seat of government.

Some also find it inappropriate the dressing Meek Mill appeared at the Jubilee House with: a T-shirt on Gucci shorts with neck and wrist bands as well as white sneakers instead of the highly preferred official wear.

Amid the brouhaha, there hasn’t been any official communiqué from the "presidential villa" as Meek Mill puts it.

Find below some reactions by Ghanaians on the microblogging app.