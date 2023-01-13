In the end-time false prophets will rise to consume God's children with false prophecies — Pastor cautions Christians

The Head Pastor of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies, Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr has stressed the need for Christians to renew their faith in Christ as they enter the new year.

Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr made the call on Friday, December 30, 2022 when he was preaching at the 2022 end-of-the-year camp meeting organized by the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies at Feyiase in the Ashanti Region.

The program under the theme "I have Loved thee with an Everlasting Love" is quoted from the book of Jer. 31:3.

It was attended by the entire 25 branch churches across the country. Dignities who graced the impressive occasion include chiefs, religious leaders, and journalists among others.

The man of God indicated that as the year 2022 comes to an end, people, especially Christians need to correct their past mistakes and approach the new year with a renewed mindset and faith.

Elder Enoch Ofori noted that though many people called themselves Christians, they have little or no faith when they are confronted with challenges.

He said instead of putting their trust in the Lord they rather allowed themselves to be swayed by the devil.

Speaking to the congregants, the man of God encouraged them to always bear in mind that the Lord cannot forsake His people who trust in Him.

"Be reformed and do not allow yourselves to be deceived by the elements of the darkness whose focus is to destroy the works of God," Elder Ofori Jnr advised.

FALSE PROPHECIES

Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr stressed that in the end time, things will be made difficult to force Christians to lose faith in the dependable God.

He said the agents of the devil will come in the form of prophets just to deceive God's people.

"And for such are false apostles, deceitful workers transformed into angels of lights. And no wonder Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light," he stated.

Such quake prophets he indicated hardly preach salvation or repentance.

Elder Enoch Ofori noted the fact that God never despises prosperity. According to him, God wants His followers to prosper however, some churches have made up their minds to preach only prosperity messages.

"Prophets should be ordained and a person who intercedes between man and God for peaceful coexistence and not one who uses false prophecies to enrich themselves as we shamelessly see in the country today," he laments.

He indicated that the only way to salvation, prosperity and happiness is to believe and rely on the word of God.