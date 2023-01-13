Give To Life Charity fetes 150 less privileged on Christmas Day

Helena Kankam

Give To Life Charity in the Greater Accra Region showed love to more than 150 less privileged persons during the yuletide.

Street children and the elderly among others in Accra were given raw rice, tracksuits, lady's wear, assorted secondhand clothing, tokens, water, sweets and drinks on 25th December, 2022.

Briefing this reporter about the gesture on the telephone, the Secretary of the NGO, Madam Helena Kankam indicated that the donation forms part of the NGO's efforts to support the less fortunate every year to also enjoy the yuletide.

She said personnel from the organization were tasked to solicit support in kind or cash from the public.

She added that the items were distributed to the needy especially the street children and the elderly to help them to enjoy Christmas.

Helena Kankam took the opportunity to appeal to the public and companies to support them in their charity course.