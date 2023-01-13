Kumasi: Treasureland Hotel burgled; air conditioners, mattresses, TV sets stolen

Treasureland Hotel located at Ayiga Tech in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has been burgled with several properties stolen.

According to information gathered by our crack reporters, the incident took place in the night of January 2, 2023.

Sources close to the hotel indicated that the hotel has a separate building which was temporarily closed down for maintenance works.

Sources said workers woke up only realised some persons had broken into the building and made away with some items.

The thieves made away with television sets, air conditioners and mattresses among other properties.

Our source said the security guard did not also hear anything fishy in the night.

The source noted that one of the hotel staff suspected to have had a hand in the incident is yet to be invited by the police to assist with their investigations.

Confirming the incident, the Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Bishop Dr Professor Billion Nana James Akwasi Oppong said this is the third time the facility has been raided.

He said the previous incidents are still under police investigation and hoped that the police would take advantage of the current incident to intensify their investigations and bring the perpetrators to book