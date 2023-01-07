Farmer calls for comprehensive land administration reforms to boost agriculture

Mr Albert Quainoo, the 2022 Agona East District Best Farmer, has appealed to the government to ensure comprehensive land administration reforms to help boost agriculture in the country.

He said access to land was the biggest challenge of farmers and preventing many youths to venture into farming.

He said if access to land was not checked, it could affect the nation's food production.

Mr Quainoo, who made the appeal in an interview with the media, expressed concern about non-availability of farmlands at Agona Kwesitwikrom in the Agona District of the Central Region.

He said majority of the youth, especially the young graduates have realised that there were profits in farming, but access to land had shattered their dreams because they could not afford to pay for the cost of the land, preparation and the planting of crops.

“It is extremely becoming difficult for the people to venture into agriculture because the chiefs who are the sole owners of the lands are selling all to estate developers to put up houses.

“For example, at the moment, from Greater Kasoa to Winneba Junction in the Central Region, every piece of land has been sold and developed into houses. And I believe same thing is happening in other regions as well,” he stated.

The Best Farmer said a comprehensive land policy would go to encourage more people to venture into agriculture to ensure the growth of the economy.

Touching on the effects of chemical application on crops and vegetables, Mr. Quainoo said it was doing more harm than good and called on farmers to switch to organic farming to avoid health complications.

“Organic farming is the best way to go. These days snails and mushrooms and others are not available in the bush again due to excessive use of modern agro-chemicals in farming,” he stated.

Mr. Quainoo, who is also Assembly member, and Government appointee, urged farmers to use organic fertilizers on their farms, especially those who plant vegetables and fruits to reduce side effects on the part of consumers.

He appealed to the government and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector to create enabling environment for the establishment of organic fertilizer factories in the country.

“The production of organic fertilizers in Ghana could reduce importation of foreign ones while bringing down the pressure on the cedi,” he said.

