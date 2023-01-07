Dormaa East DCE teams up with media for development

07.01.2023 LISTEN

The Dormaa East District Chief Executive, Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, says he will continue to work closely with the media in his quest to galvanise and accelerate the development and growth of his district and the nation at large.

He says as the Fourth Estate of the realm, the role of the media in nation building cannot be over-emphasised and has therefore called for closer collaboration between the various public offices and the media in seeing to the education of the masses on critical government policies and programmes.

“Even though a lot of our people have been to school, they still require education in some pertinent governance issues and this is one area that the media come in to break the issues down to the understanding of the ordinary person. When people are well educated and informed on government’s policies and programmes, it makes governance quite easy”, he stated.

Mr. Kofi Agyeman was speaking at an end-of-year get-together organised in Sunyani for the Bono Regional Press corps.

It was organised under the auspices of the DCE in appreciation of the enormous contributions of the media in projecting his district and also helping to find solutions to some of the developmental challenges in Dormaa East.

Mr. Kofi Agyeman, an Honorary Member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), said he cherishes the role of the media in nation building and would always work closely with the media fraternity in the interest of the nation.

The Regional Chairman of GJA, Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, thanked the DCE for recognising the critical role of the media and facilitating the end-of-year get-together for his compatriots.

According to him, Mr. Kofi Agyeman is the only DCE to have been admitted into the GJA as an Honorary Member in the Association’s 74 years of existence.

“The GJA did not make a mistake in conferring the Honorary Membership on Hon. Kofi Agyeman, the Dormaa East DCE, and it has never happened in the annals of the Association that a DCE has been accorded this recognition by the GJA. This should tell you about the man we’re talking about.

Dedication to duty

Most of the media practitioners present lauded the Dormaa East DCE for openness and readily accessible by the media and the public at large as well as his untiring commitment towards his work.

“He is media-friendly, hardworking, enthusiastic about his work and serves with a high sense of humility and is always ready to serve the people," one of the journalists said.

Present were Dr. Leonard Victor Amengor, a former Regional Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC); Mr. Charles Koomson, former Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Francis Manu Gyan, formerly of the GBC as well as Kwabena Asumin Gyamfi and Albert Adoko, both retired staff of Ghana Television.