Transparency and accountability in governance structures key to prolonging Ghana's democracy – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says for the country to prolong her democratic journey, it is imperative to enhance transparency and accountability in the governance structures that could fight corruption and the dissipation of public funds.

Additionally, the Electoral Commission should work to ensure that all the stakeholders in the electoral process-the citizens, civil society organisations and political parties- did not have lingering questions about the legitimacy of an election.

President Akufo-Addo made the remarks in a televised address in Accra on Friday, on the eve of Ghana’s 30th Anniversary of the Fourth Republic.

January 7, 2023 marks exactly the 30th Anniversary of the nation returned to constitutional regime after eight military takeovers.

“By all accounts, we have come a long way, and we should not take it for granted that everybody in Ghana has accepted democracy as the preferred mode of governance.

“There are those who would rather have authoritarian rule, because they claim our country is underdeveloped and democracy is cumbersome, and we need to get things done in a hurry.

“We still have some work to do to convince such people that we are all safer under democracies,” the President pointed out.

The President stated that without any form of equivocation his government had undertaken, arguably, the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of governance institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector, including the financial empowerment of the anti-corruption bodies. He cited, for instance, the passage of the Right to Information Act and the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption.

“As President of the Republic, I assure you that, out of duty to our children and grandchildren, and to generations yet unborn, my government will not give up when it comes to deepening our democracy and guaranteeing the integrity of the electoral process,”he added.

President Akufo-Addo was of the belief that efficient management of the economy would lead to enhancement in the standards of living of the people and ensure prosperity for all.

“We must do everything within our means to safeguard our democracy,” he stated.

“Tomorrow's milestone is to the great credit of you, the Ghanaian people, the ordinary men and women who make up the fabric of our nation. Thirty (30) years ago, all of us resolved to build, under God, a united nation, grounded in democratic values and the rule of law,” the President recalled.

“We have advanced a great deal in realising this vision, and I am confident that, with a spirit of fairness, hard work, integrity and reconciliation, the best days of Mother Ghana lie ahead of us,” the President assured.

He observed that although the nation was presently confronted with difficulties in her economic performance, but with collective efforts she would soon surmount the challenges, and back onto the path of progress and prosperity.

“Let us, therefore, continue to work to create the platform for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilisation, which will give true meaning to the foundational values of freedom and justice on which our nation was birthed,” he stated.

