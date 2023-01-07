Thank you for the opportunity to serve – Alan Kyerematen to Akufo-Addo

07.01.2023 LISTEN

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has spoken for the first time since tendering his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo.

In an official statement on his Twitter page, the leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stressed that he appreciates the fact that the President accepted his letter of resignation.

He adds that he is grateful President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave him the opportunity to serve in his government.

“I would like to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January, 2023,” Alan Kyerematen shared.

The former Trade and Industry Ministry added, “I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister. I will be addressing the Ghanaian people in the next few days. God bless.”

Meanwhile, after accepting the resignation of Alan Kyeremateng, President Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to act as caretaker Trade and Industry Minister until a substantive appointment is made.