Accra: Assemblyman attempts to bribe police officers with GHS20K after his arrest for possessing narcotics

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of four suspects including an assemblyman for possessing over 104 bags of substances suspected to be narcotics.

“Police intelligence operation on 5th January 2023, led to the arrest of four suspects for the unlawful possession of over 104 bags of substances suspected to be narcotics at Lolonya near Sege in the Greater Accra Region.

“The four suspects, Ntow Prince, Felix Owusu, Jery Quartey and Daitey Mashack were arrested while discharging sacks of the compressed plant materials into a boat at the seaside at Sege,” parts of an official release from the police said on Saturday, January 7.

According to the release, one of the suspects, Daitey Mashack who is the Assemblyman of the area attempted to bribe the officers with an amount of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 20,000.00).

The officers rejected the bribe and proceeded with the arrests.

Subsequently, the loaded truck with the substances has been impounded at the Tema Regional Police Headquarters together with the attempted bribe money.

The four suspects were put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday, January 6, and have all been remanded into Police custody to re-appear on January 23.