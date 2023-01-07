Constitution Day: The best days of Ghana are yet to come – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished Ghanaians a happy Constitution Day.

Today, Saturday, January 7, Ghana is commemorating 30 years of Constitutional rule after building a democracy that is envied all around the world.

In an address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo said although this is not how everyone wants the country to be, he is confident that things will get better soon.

According to him, the best days for the country are ahead and it will surely come out of the current economic crisis.

“I’m confident that with the spirit of fairness, hard work and integrity, and reconciliation, the best days of mother Ghana lie ahead of us. Even though we are presently confronted with difficulties in our economic performance I do not doubt our collective resolve to walk our way out of these challenges and put our nation back on the path of progress and prosperity,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President further admonished the citizenry to come together and work for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilization.

“Let us, therefore, continue to work to create the platform for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilization which will this give true meaning to the foundational values of freedom and Justice on which our nation was birthed. Long love constitution day, long love Ghanaian democracy, and long love the fourth republic,” President Akufo-Addo noted.