Serving Christ as Chief is not against the stool — Kokofu Adwumaim chief

The chief of Kokofu Adwumaim in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti Region, Nana Agyekum Diawuo II has described as "false and unacceptable" the notion that chiefs cannot be Christians because they occupy a special position in the society.

The chief said the chieftaincy institution was ordained by God to help maintain laws and order to benefit society at the time there were no political governments.

He mentioned some prominent Kings in the Bible notably King Ahab, King Solomon, King David among others who were celebrated for their wise rule.

Nana Diawuo II said this on Friday December 30,2022 at Feyiase when he addressed a congregation during the 2022 end of year camp meeting organized by the 7th Day Pentecostal Assembly.

The three days power-packed program under the theme: "I have loved thee with an everlasting love" quoted from the book of Jer: 31:3.

The camp meeting was attended by the 25 branch churches across the country.

The chief who described himself as a humble servant of God stressed that the role of the chieftaincy institution cannot be contrary to the teachings of the Bible and the religion.

He argued some chiefs take inspiration from the life of Christ and the Bible to effectively rule over their land.

Nana Diawuo II indicated that it will not be out of place for a chief to describe himself as a Christian, believer of Christ or servant of God.

"There is nothing wrong when a chief becomes a Christian because he occupies a stool," he stated.