Hon. Sebastian Sandaare donates to support construction of maternity block at Wogu

Member of Parliament for Daffiama Bussie Issa (DBI) Constituency, Hon. Dr. Sebastian Sandaare has on Thursday 5th January 2023 at an annual durbar of Wogu Development Association (WODA) donates a cheque of Gh¢10,000.00 to the Wogu community towards the building of a maternity block and Gh¢1000.00 to support the activities of the association.

Wogu, a suburb of Issa in the Daffiama Bussie Issa District initiated the building of a maternity block for the CHPS compound in Wogu as part of the efforts of the community to promote quality health care in the community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Sandaare commended the Honourable Assembly member of the Wogu electoral area, Hon. Tabiasi Naa Peter and the chiefs and members of the community for the good initiative since it will ease the stress pregnant women go through in traveling to the district capital to seek gynaecological services.

The lawmaker also declared his readiness to support any project that will be initiated by the community indicating that he will supervise all projects of government and push for their completion when parliament resumes.