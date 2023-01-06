Let's convince those who don't believe in democracy but authoritarian rule – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has bemoaned the fact that there are people who do not appreciate Ghana’s democracy.

According to him, people still prefer authoritarian rule although the country’s democracy has been envied for the past thirty years by countries the world over.

Addressing the nation on Friday ahead of the commemoration of this year’s Constitution Day, the President said Ghanaians must take it upon themselves to convince such people that democracy is the best for us all.

“There are those who will rather have authoritarian rule because they claim our country is underdeveloped and democracy is cumbersome and we need to get things down in a hurry.

“We still have some work to do to convince such people that we are all safer under democracy,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed.

In his address, the President admitted that if Ghana wants to prolong its democratic journey, it is imperative that government enhances transparency and accountability in governance structures and build strong institutions that can fight corruption.

This he said his government has been very keen on strengthening various institutions to deal with graft since he became president.

“I say without any form of equivocation that my government has undertaken arguably the boldest initiative since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institutions to tackle corruption,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He concluded, “Let us, therefore, continue to work to create the platform for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilization which will this give true meaning to the foundational values of Freedom and Justice on which our nation was birthed. Long love constitution day, long love Ghanaian democracy, and long love the fourth republic.”