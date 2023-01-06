We must do everything within our means to safeguard our democracy – Akufo-Addo charge Ghanaians

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Ghanaian people to come together to jealously protect the country’s democracy.

The President intimated this during an address to the nation on Friday ahead of the commemoration of this year’s Constitution Day on Saturday, January 7.

"As President of the Republic, I assure you that out of duty to our children and “grandchildren and generations yet unborn, my government will not give up when it comes to deepening our democracy and guaranteeing the integrity of the electoral process and neither should you the Ghanaian people.

“We must do everything within our means to safeguard our democracy,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo charged Ghanaians.

In his address, the President stressed that he is confident that with the spirit of fairness, hard work, integrity, and reconciliation, the best days of mother Ghana lie ahead of us.

The President added that even though Ghana is presently confronted with difficulties with regard to economic performance, he does not doubt the country’s collective resolve to walk out of these challenges and put the nation back on the path of progress and prosperity.

Tomorrow will be exactly 30 years since Ghana returned to Constitutional rule to commence the fourth republic.

Despite challenges, Ghana has remained peaceful and earned the tag ‘the beacon of democracy in Africa’.