New Mosque commissioned on behalf of Alhaji Yakubu Kotokoli to serve Adenta commandos

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu was ably represented on Friday afternoon when a new Mosque was commissioned at Adenta commandos to serve the area and surrounding communities.

The National Chief Imam was represented by his Personal Assistant, Dr. Mohammed Marzuq Abubakar Azindoo during the commissioning ceremony.

The new Mosque named ‘Hajia Safia Yakubu Masjid’ has been commissioned on behalf of the Family of Alhaji Yakubu Kotokoli and the Adenta Muslim Ummah and opened for use by the Muslim community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Mohammed Marzuq Abubakar Azindoo focused his message on unity.

While stressing the importance of having a Mosque in a community, he urged the Muslim community that will be visiting the mosque for prayers to worship in peace and harmony and ensure that they live a life that will benefit society.

“My address is on unity because what we are here to witness is an object of unity. It is the word that brings all of us together. We are enjoined to be united in all circumstances. I’m appealing to all of us here to respect unity in diversity. Let us understand that we are all one,” the Personal Assistant of the National Chief Imam advised.

Sharing a few words in an interview with the media, the Financier of the Mosque, Yakubu Mohammed Saani explained that it is his way of giving back to society to honour his family, especially his mother.

He said through the building of the new Mosque, he hopes that Muslim youth in Adenta Commandos and the surrounding communities will be motivated to get closer to Allah and take their worship seriously.

Yakubu Mohammed Saani who is also the Country Director of Action Aid of DR Congo also disclosed that he is building two more Mosques in the Northern Region.

Mohammed Ibrahim, a resident of Adenta Commandos who also spoke to the media was full of praise for Yakubu Mohammed Saani for financing the new Mosque.

He noted that the new edifice has come to be of great help to the Muslim community in Adenta who will no longer have to move long distances for prayers and worship, especially on Fridays.

“At first it was very difficult for us in this area to be frankly speaking. In the past when we wake up, especially on Friday we do not get a good Mosque to go to and worship Allah. But right now Allah has provided this Mosque in this community for us. We used to go far away as far as Madina.

“With this Mosque a lot of Muslims will now come here to pray and we are very happy with that. May Allah award him with success in whatever he does. We all appreciate this very much,” Mohammed Ibrahim stressed.