Dagaaba Community in Kintampo install two as development chief and queen

Development chief and queen

The Dagaaba community in Kintampo and the Balkono family have honored two persons for their support towards the development of the community in both Kaleo in the Upper West region and Kintampo in the Bono East region respectively.

Mr. Kwaku Dasaah Dominic popularly known as ‘bishop,’ a Dagaaba and Madam Regina Heitzinger from Austria were installed development chief and queen respectively during a ceremony at Grumaline, a suburb of Kintampo.

Naa Jacob Asilem Korbieh who deputized for the Dagaaba chief in Kintampo said the honor is in recognition of the immense contributions of the two persons to the development of the welfare of the community.

The newly installed development chief who is also the Kintampo North constituency chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress is known for his public spiritedness exemplified in the way he supports the community both financially and materially.

Madam Regina Heitzinger is known for her philanthropic activities for the past seven years impacting positively the community at both Kintampo and Kaleo.

She has made corn, rice and shea butter milling facilities available to the community at Kaleo and provided 10 boreholes at Kintampo to ensure the supply of potable water to the people.

To create job opportunities for the youth, Madam Heitzinger has helped establish a plumbing shop as well as an animal farm producing pigs, sheep, goats and poultry in Kintampo.

She is also reputed to have facilitated the provision of medication to treat various ailments for community members.

Through her work, a hospital project at Kintampo is far advanced whiles plans are in place to add a mortuary facility for the benefit of the people.

A citation presented to Madam Heitziger read in part “this honor is in sincere recognition and appreciation of your support and benevolence towards the well-being and development of the Dagaaba community in Kintampo. Your high sense of humor and soft words always bring hope and soothes the heart of the hopeless and depressed. You are indeed a beacon of hope for the Dagaaba community.”

Reverend Father Balkono Samuel Nabare based in Austria and through whose instrumentality Madam Heitzinger got related to the community, asked Dagaabas to unite in order to be able to fight together to achieve their common goals.

The Member of Parliament for Kintampo North, Hon. Joseph Kwame Kumah advised the people to live in peace and unity since that is a very important requirement for development.

Present were members of the community in Kintampo and beyond who displayed rich Dagaaba culture to the admiration of all.