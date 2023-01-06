Akufo-Addo names Ken Ofori-Atta as caretaker Minister of Ministry of Trade and Industry

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has added another job to the work of the embattled Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta whose job is hanging in a balance.

In an official press release from the Communications Directorate of Jubilee House, it said the President has named the Finance Minister as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made,” part of the press release signed by Eugene Arhin who is Director of Communications at the Jubilee House said.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is taking over after Ministry of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen resigned from office.

In the press release from the Jubilee House today, it confirmed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation letter from the Trade Minister.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6th January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry. This was after Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him,” the release explained.

Meanwhile, the President has thanked Alan Kyerematen for his services to his government and the country.

Below is a copy of press release from the Jubilee House.