Agric Minister will have to also resign by end of the month or he will be sacked – Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson is hoping President Akufo-Addo will reshuffle his cabinet by the end of next week.

Speaking to Joy FM, the renowned pollster added that he has been monitoring the grounds and believes the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto will have to resign or he will be sacked at the end of January.

“I believe the reshuffle will occur between now and Tuesday. As for the Agric Minister, even if the reshuffle does not affect him, he will have to resign by the end of the month or he will be sacked,” Ben Ephson projected.

His comments come on the back of reports that the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has resigned.

According to sources, the Trade Minister tendered his resignation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5.

Since the news, many have argued that it is a move by Alan Kyerematen to focus on his ambition to become President of Ghana.

Following his resignation, he is now set to channel all his efforts into working to become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 General Elections.

In the past, the leading member of the party contested for the flagbearer position in 2010 and 2014 but lost to President Akufo-Addo.

He is now hoping that with President Akufo-Addo finishing after serving his two terms, this could be his time.