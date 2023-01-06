We didn't ask for Common Fund to be paid into individual accounts — Kwahu East GSPD deny allegations

The District GSPD has denied the allegations

06.01.2023 LISTEN

Leadership of the Kwahu East Ghana Federation of the Disabled has debunked reportage that members are demanding for their share of the common fund to be paid into their individual accounts.

A letter released on 5th January, 2023 explained that earlier reportage on the issue lacks credibility and therefore must be treated as such.

According to the statement, the writer ignored or failed to understand the management of the fund and with no recourse to the disability fund management guidelines.

It added the Kwahu East District PWD Executives wish to affirm that there is a good working relationship with all key stakeholders including the District Assembly in the management of the fund.

"For the avoidance doubt. the Disability fund management Committee is made up of the following District Representative of National Council on persons with Disability (NCPD) Chairperson, Social Services SubCommittee District Director, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development District Ghana Federation of the Disabled(GFD) representative Co-opted technical member(s) that the committee deems fit.

"The writer mentions Kingsley Boateng as the Chairman of the PWDs in the District. which is untrue and has been refuted by Kingsley Boateng himself at a meeting with the Executives. The Chairperson of the PWDs in the Kwahu East District is Madam Comfort Dedaa and not Kingsley Boateng," the statement stated.