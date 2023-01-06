CETAG resumes strike today over unresolved outstanding issues

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has announced a resumption of its strike from today, Friday, January 6.

CETAG resumed work on Monday, 19 December 2022, after suspending an earlier strike.

However, in a statement released on, Thursday, 5 January 2023, the association noted: “Following a meeting held between the government team and CETAG on 4 January 2023 over the outstanding issues of CETAG, the National Council of CETAG met to evaluate what transpired and concluded that the strike action, which was suspended on 17 December 2022, shall resume on Friday, 6 January 2023, if the two-day grace period given to the minister expires without a resolution of the outstanding issues.”

The association further noted: “All the outstanding issues contained in the communiqué signed on 16 December 2022, which the minister promised to resolve within two weeks after the suspension of the strike, remain unresolved to date.”

CETAG bemoaned the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission’s inability to take steps in order to seek financial mandate from the Finance Ministry, for the three outstanding allowances, despite the promise to do so.

It indicated: “The effective date of January 2023 which the government team wants to unilaterally impose on CETAG instead of the mutually agreed effective date of January 2022 is totally unacceptable.”

It also added: “GTEC has failed to disclose to CETAG the amount it has proposed to be paid as all-year-round work compensation as well as the time the payment shall be made.”

Source: classfmonline.com