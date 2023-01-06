Prince Tagoe granted GHC100,000 bail over fraud

The Accra Circuit Court trying Prince Tagoe, a former Black Stars’ player for alleged fraud, has granted him a GHc100,000 bail with three sureties, one of whom should be a civil servant.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah ordered that one of the sureties could be justified with a landed property.

The former player has paid GHC129,000.00 out of the USD 40,000, which is equivalent to GHC265,200.00 on the charge of defrauding by false pretence.

A former footballer, Mr George Antwi Boateng, is the complainant.

Tagoe has denied the offence.

Detective Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewaa earlier informed the Court that Mr Antwi Boateng, also a former Ghanaian footballer, was based in Germany.

The accused person, Tagoe once lived in Germany, the Prosecutor said, adding that Tagoe was once a player under the management of the complainant in Germany and in 2020, both parties met in Ghana during their conversations the complainant told the accused person that he needed a 4X4 Lexus vehicle to buy.

Detective Chief Inspector Asantewaa said, the accused person allegedly agreed to import the vehicle for the complainant at USD40.000.00 USD, equivalent to (GHc265, 200).

The prosecution said on January 8, 2021, USD40,000 was paid into the accused person's Bank Account, with the accused person acknowledging receipt through a phone call to the complainant.

It said the accused person then promised to deliver the vehicle to the complainant on March 30, 2021 but failed.

The prosecution said Tagoe then called the complainant and pleaded for an additional two weeks to produce the vehicle and the complainant agreed.

The Court heard that the two weeks expired and still the accused person was not able to import the vehicle as promised.

The prosecution said on April 27, 2021, the complaint came to Ghana to receive his vehicle but to no avail and when the complainant called to demand the vehicle, the accused person stated that he could not import the vehicle and that he had allegedly used the money for some personal pressing issues.

GNA