Take your blood tonics regularly, don’t delay coming to hospital to avoid complications – Pregnant women told

Dr Richard Anthony, the Medical Director of Tema General Hospital in the Greater Accra Region has advised pregnant women in the Tema metropolis to periodically take their blood tonics to avoid complications.

He said by so doing they will be able to boost their blood levels for effective delivery at the hospital.

The medical director gave this advice when he spoke to Class 91.3 FM’s Ashaiman correspondent in an interview on the total number of newly born babies (44) at the Tema General Hospital during Christmas festivities.

According to him, 14 of these women were operated on and 33 women were virginal deliveries.

Dr Anthony urgently asked the women not to delay in the house before coming to the hospital when delivery is due.

Come early to avoid complications setting in, he urges

Source: Classfmonline.com