Eric Nkansah confirmed as GES Director General

Dr Eric Nkansah has been confirmed the substantive Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

A letter from the GES to that effect said all correspondents and memoranda should be addressed as such.

Dr Nkansah was appointed to act as Director-General of the GES on 19 October 2022.

https://www.classfmonline.com/news/education/Eric-Nkansah-appointed-Ag-Dir-Gen-of-GES-36511

He replaced Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa whose services, the government said, were no longer needed.

Some teacher unions, including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), had issues with his appointment and called on the President to revoke the appointment.

https://www.classfmonline.com/news/education/We-don-t-want-banker-as-GES-D-G-he-s-not-qualified-remove-him-now-NAGRAT-tells-Akufo-Addo-it-s-annoying-36520

“He is a banking officer who was a special assistant in the office of the minister, and has been appointed as the director-general of the Ghana education service”, he indicated.

“We are not happy with this development. It is as if we don’t have professionals and well-educated people who have gone through the mill in education in this country, to run education”, the President of NAGRAT, Mr Angel Carbonu said at a press conference.

He bemoaned: “It is as if we are being told that we, educationists in the Ghana education service, are not good to manage education in this country.

“We are calling on the president to rescind this decision; that the gentleman who has been appointed, is not qualified by any standard, to be the director-general of the Ghana education service”.

Some teacher unions including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) threatened an indefinite strike following the President’s refusal to withdraw Dr Nkansah’s appointment.

https://www.classfmonline.com/news/education/Teachers-to-strike-until-Ag-GES-D-G-sacked-36787

Source: Classfmonline.com