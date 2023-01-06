Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen resigns

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has has reportedly resigned from his Ministerial position.

Information gathered indicates that the leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) tendered in his resignation letter to the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5.

Following the news of his resignation, it is being speculated that the move is to allow him to focus on his dream to become the next flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 general elections.

The politician and businessman was appointed as the Minister of Trade and Industry by President Akufo-Addo in his first term when he finally became president.

After serving in that capacity for six years and undertaking several projects, Alan Kyerematen who is popularly called Alan Cash has decided to leave the role.

In the past, he had attempted to be flagbearer of the NPP in 2010 and 2014 but was beaten by sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on both occasions.

With the President now out of the equation, Alan is hopeful of securing victory to lead the party as flagbearer into the next general elections.