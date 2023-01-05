President Akufo-Addo signs January 9 as public holiday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ministry of Interior has announced that Monday, January 9 will be observed as an additional public holiday.

In a press release on January 3, the Ministry disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared the holiday via an executive instrument.

Originally, the holiday, 'Constitution Day' would have been observed on January 7 but because it will fall on a Saturday this year, the holiday has been pushed to Monday.

“The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 7th January, 2023 marks Constitution Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday,” the release from the Ministry of Interior signed by its Minister Ambrose Derry said.

It explained, “However, in view of the fact that 7th January, 2023 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 9th January, 2023 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”