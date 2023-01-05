Accident on Accra-Tema Motorway kills two people

There has been a car crash on the Accra-Tema Motorway today, Thursday, January 5.

Two people have lost their lives.

According to an eyewitness who witnessed the accident, an overspeeding vehicle caused the crash.

He revealed to newsmen that the driver of the said vehicle on the Tema-bound side of the Motorway moved at top speed and weaved through many cars in his path.

Unfortunately, the driver is said to have lost control of the steering and crashed into an articulated truck parked on the side of the motorway.

The car was destroyed with the two occupants confirmed dead.

While the crash would cause traffic, vehicles are now moving slowly.