Police and Immigration Service deny arresting 48 alleged terrorists

The Ghana Police Service and the Immigration Service have issued a joint press release to rubbish a report by Ghanaian Times on the alleged arrest of some 48 alleged terrorists.

In the joint release, the two Services stressed that no supposed terrorists have been arrested.

“We wish to state categorically that the said publication is false and should be disregarded. No supposed terrorists have been arrested by the Police and the Ghana Immigration Service, and there is certainly no blame game going on between the two state security agencies as is being falsely claimed by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper,” parts of the joint release said.

Meanwhile, the release confirms that some 48 foreign nationals were arrested by the Police and the Immigration in two separate operations at Ekyem, Achiase, and Akokoamong near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region in September, 2022, for engaging in illegal Network Marketing (QNET).

All 48 suspects were profiled in line with standard operating procedures of the two institutions and were repatriated to their various home countries between September 26th and September 29, 2022.

Unhappy with the reportage by Ghanaian Times, the Police and Immigration Services is urging the general public, especially the media, to be circumspect in their use of the term "terrorists" and avoid using the word loosely and irresponsibly, and thus create unwarranted fear and panic in a peaceful society such as Ghana.